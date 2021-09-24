Latest Derby County news from DerbyshireLive brings all the top headlines on Friday, September 24 2021 as the Rams gear up for the game against Sheffield United at Bramall Lane.Full Article
Wayne Rooney hits out at Mel Morris as Derby County takeover upate emerges
Nigel Pearson praises conduct of Wayne Rooney as he reacts to Derby County crisis
Bristol Post
Bristol City manager Nigel Pearson served as Rams boss in 2016 but was dismissed after just 14 games following a row with owner Mel..
Staying up, his future, Mel Morris - Derby County boss Wayne Rooney's revealing press conference
Derby Telegraph
The Rams beat Stoke City 2-1 in the Championship at Pride Park Stadium