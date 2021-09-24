Tottenham will be ‘Banter FC’ if they lose to Arsenal in north London derby, admits former Spurs star Jamie O’Hara – ‘We were top and they were bottom, now they can go above us!’
Jamie O'Hara has admitted Tottenham will become 'Banter FC' if they lose Sunday's north London derby and fall behind Arsenal in the Premier League table. The arch rivals are preparing to do battle for the first time this term, with more than just local bragging rights at stake after a stunning change of fortunes for […]