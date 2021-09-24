Mel Morris, administration, points deduction - everything EFL chief Trevor Birch said on Derby County
Published
EFL chief executive Trevor Birch has been discussing Derby County entering administration, their points deduction and more.Full Article
Published
EFL chief executive Trevor Birch has been discussing Derby County entering administration, their points deduction and more.Full Article
The Rams have been docked 12 points for entering administration but Trevor Birch feels the core problems lie elsewhere