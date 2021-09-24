Second Free Practice Results 2021 Russian F1 GP

Event: Russian Grand Prix Track: Sochi Street circuit Weather: dry 19.1°C Tarmac: dry 28.4°C Humidity: 51.3% Wind: 0.8 m/s S Pressure: 1014.7 bar After 15 minutes into this second practice for the Russian GP, we saw Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc on top of the timesheet with a 1:34.925 on softs. Esteban Ocon was second in.....check out full post »