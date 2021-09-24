Shannon Sharpe reacts to Sam Darnold’s performance vs. Texans and explains what it shows about him I UNDISPUTED

Sam Darnold threw for over 300 yards and ran for two rushing touchdowns in the Carolina Panthers' 24-9 win over the Houston Texans last night. The former Jets' quarterback now has Carolina sitting at 3-0 and is doing a good job revitalizing his career from a disappointing run in New York after the 3rd overall pick in 2018 - a draft class that was headlined by No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield. Shannon Sharpe explains why despite being big on Darnold (and still is), his mind has not changed about the Browns drafting Baker instead,