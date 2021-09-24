Jurgen Klopp and James Milner almost had dressing room fight, says Ragnar Klavan, who believes Liverpool boss ‘would have gone all the way to prove his point’
Jurgen Klopp and James Milner almost came to blows in the dressing room back in 2017 as Liverpool battled to rectify poor form. Former Reds defender Ragnar Klavan revealed the manager and vice-captain’s heated confrontation after a disappointing result almost spilled over into a physical fight. Klavan added that Klopp ‘would have gone all the […]Full Article