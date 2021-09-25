Seth Rollins called out Edge for remaining silent since suffering a possible career-ending injury that shook the WWE Universe. Rollins demanded that the Rated R Superstar return to Friday night SmackDown next week and admit his defeat.Full Article
Seth Rollins calls Edge back to SmackDown
