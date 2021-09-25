Michail Antonio to start, Lukasz Fabianski decision - West Ham predicted XI vs Leeds United
Published
How football.london's West Ham writer Tom Clark expects the Hammers to line up against Leeds United in the Premier LeagueFull Article
Published
How football.london's West Ham writer Tom Clark expects the Hammers to line up against Leeds United in the Premier LeagueFull Article
West Ham striker Michail Antonio angered Leeds United fans during the Hammers' dramatic 2-1 victory at Elland Road
West Ham United manager David Moyes says his side "got there in the end" as Michail Antonio's 90th-minute goal earned them a late..