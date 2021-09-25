Ryan Lowe's Pilgrims are fourth in League One ahead of their Home Park clash against Richie Wellens' Rovers.Full Article
Plymouth Argyle vs Doncaster Rovers LIVE: Updates from League One game
Plymouth Herald0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Plymouth Argyle vs Crewe Alexandra LIVE Updates from League One game
Plymouth Herald
Ryan Lowe's Pilgrims are playing their 10th league fixture of the season at Home Park tonight
Plymouth Argyle v Doncaster Rovers
BBC Local News
Advertisement
More coverage
The inside track on Doncaster Rovers' season ahead of Plymouth Argyle trip
The South Yorkshire side, managed by Richie Wellens, have had a difficult start to the 2021/22 League One campaign
Plymouth Herald