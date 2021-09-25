Event: Russian Grand Prix Track: Sochi Street circuit Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 14:00 CET | 13:00 UK | 05:00 LA | 21:00 Tokio After a thrilling qualifying session today, we have a completely unexpected start grid for tomorrow's 2021 Russian Formula 1 Grand Prix. Everybody expected both Mercedes on front row for.....check out full post »Full Article
F1 Starting Grid 2021 Russian Grand Prix
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
F1 Qualifying Results 2021 Russian Grand Prix
F1-Fansite
Event: Russian Grand Prix Track: Sochi Street circuit Weather: dry 14.1°C Tarmac: wet/dry 15.9°C Humidity: 79.1% Wind: 0.5 m/s SW..
Advertisement
More coverage
Nikita Mazepin 2021 Beyond the Grid interview
F1-Fansite
Nikita Mazepin has spent his first year in Formula 1 fighting at the back of the field. He has big ambitions, and is..
-
Racing Lines: Shades of Prost vs Senna?
Autocar
-
Leclerc to start from back of grid at Russian GP after engine upgrade
BBC News
-
Russian Grand Prix: Charles Leclerc to start from back of grid because of new engine
BBC News
-
F1 Russian Grand Prix 2021: Date and UK start time, live stream, race schedule and how to watch as Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen prepare to face-off
talkSPORT