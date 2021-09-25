F1 Starting Grid 2021 Russian Grand Prix

F1 Starting Grid 2021 Russian Grand Prix

F1-Fansite

Published

Event: Russian Grand Prix Track: Sochi Street circuit Warm-up lap starts at: 15:00 Local | 14:00 CET | 13:00 UK | 05:00 LA | 21:00 Tokio After a thrilling qualifying session today, we have a completely unexpected start grid for tomorrow's 2021 Russian Formula 1 Grand Prix. Everybody expected both Mercedes on front row for.....check out full post »

Full Article