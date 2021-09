Jurgen Klopp said Liverpool’s “wild ride” in the 3-3 draw at Brentford highlighted defensive shortcomings as he pardoned Mohamed Salah for missing a glorious late chance. The visitors were 3-2 ahead in the 77th minute when Salah was presented by Sadio Mane with a one-on-one chance against Brentford goalkeeper David Raya. The Egyptian striker, who earlier in the […]