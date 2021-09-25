News24.com | Oleksandr Usyk dethrones Anthony Joshua as world heavyweight champion
Published
Oleksandr Usyk ended Anthony Joshua's reign as world heavyweight champion with a unanimous points decision in London on Saturday.Full Article
Published
Oleksandr Usyk ended Anthony Joshua's reign as world heavyweight champion with a unanimous points decision in London on Saturday.Full Article
Oleksandr Usyk, the new heavyweight champion of the world, is set to double his career earnings in one night after he beat Anthony..
Anthony Joshua was beaten convincingly by Oleksandr Usyk at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, with the new unified heavyweight..