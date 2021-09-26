The Gunners will host Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates Stadium for Sunday's north London Derby – and fans are even more desperate to win than usualFull Article
Arsenal fans all say the same thing ahead of north London derby vs Spurs
Football.london0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Partey starts, Pepe decision - Arsenal fans tell Mikel Arteta his starting XI vs Tottenham
Football.london
The Gunners face the first North London Derby of the season when they welcome Tottenham Hotspur to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday
Advertisement
More coverage
Expert tells Arsenal fans why Arteta's big Thomas Partey decision ahead of Spurs will pay off
Football.london
EXPERT OPINION: Arteta has nursed Partey's recovery from injury perfectly ahead of the north London derby despite fans questioning..