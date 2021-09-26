Boxing fans are coming to the realisation that a potential bout between Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury might not happen after AJ's spectacular defeat to Oleksandr Usyk on SaturdayFull Article
Anthony Joshua fans mourn potential loss of Tyson Fury fight after Oleksandr Usyk defeat
