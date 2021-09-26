‘It’s the best day of my life’, says Emile Smith Rowe, as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang can’t hear reporter’s question over cheering fans after Arsenal’s win over Tottenham
Published
A delighted Emile Smith Rowe labelled Arsenal’s 3-1 win over Tottenham as the best day of his life. The 21-year-old put in a man-of-the-match display on Sunday, scoring the opening goal and assisting Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at the Emirates Stadium. The result puts the Gunners above Spurs in the Premier League and also gives them the […]Full Article