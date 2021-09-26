Cleveland Browns batter Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields with 9 sacks in rookie's first start
Myles Garrett had set the Browns franchise-record with 4½ sacks as Cleveland punished Justin Fields and the Bears offense.
Justin Fields is set to make his first career NFL start on Sunday, but the Chicago Bears are underdogs (+7.5) against Baker..
Bears rookie quarterback Justin Fields will make his first career start against the Browns as Andy Dalton is expected to be out..