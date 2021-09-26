Coach Andy Reid taken off in ambulance after Chiefs' loss to Chargers, per reports
Chiefs special teams coach Dave Toub said Andy Reid was not feeling well after Kansas City's loss to the Chargers on Sunday.
Chiefs coach Andy Reid left Arrowhead Stadium in an ambulance following Sunday's loss to the Chargers, according to a source.
Kansas City coach Andy Reid was taken from Arrowhead Stadium to the hospital after their 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers,..