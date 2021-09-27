Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive brings how Jack Grealish reacted to his old side's win at Man United with the Manchester City player commenting on the famous victory.Full Article
Jack Grealish's perfect response as Aston Villa beat Manchester United
Lichfield Mercury0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Jack Grealish sends message to Emi Martinez after Aston Villa star mocks Man Utd
Manchester United lost to Aston Villa at Old Trafford after Bruno Fernandes missed a last-gasp penalty with Cristiano Ronaldo off..
Daily Star