DRIVERS: 1. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), 2. Max Verstappen (Red Bull Racing) & 3. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) TRACK INTERVIEWS (Conducted by Damon Hill) Q: Lewis Hamilton you have just won your 100th grand prix. Tell us, how does that feel? Lewis Hamilton: I just want to start by saying thank you to all these fans. We have such a.....check out full post »Full Article
Post-Race Press Conference 2021 Russian F1 GP
F1-Fansite0 shares 1 views
Related news coverage
Post-Quali Press Conference 2021 Russian F1 GP
F1-Fansite
DRIVERS: 1. Lando Norris (McLaren), 2. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) & 3. George Russell (Williams) TRACK INTERVIEWS (Conducted by..
Press Conference Schedule 2021 Russian F1 GP
F1-Fansite