Ivan Toney insists Brentford were disappointed with ‘crazy’ Liverpool draw and only Virgil van Dijk could’ve prevented last-gasp chance to win thriller
Published
Ivan Toney insists Brentford were ‘disappointed’ with their result against Liverpool on Saturday, despite battling to a stunning 3-3 draw. The Reds looked like they would snatch a win after Curtis Jones’ long-range strike, but Yoane Wissa’s late equaliser secured a point for the Premier League new boys. Despite not scoring, Toney was named Man […]Full Article