Jaguars trade Henderson to CB-needy Panthers
Published
The Carolina Panthers on Monday acquired cornerback CJ Henderson and a fifth-round pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars for tight end Dan Arnold and a third-round pick.Full Article
Published
The Carolina Panthers on Monday acquired cornerback CJ Henderson and a fifth-round pick from the Jacksonville Jaguars for tight end Dan Arnold and a third-round pick.Full Article
The Panthers are looking to fill a void in their top-ranked defense after cornerback Jaycee Horn suffered a broken foot last..
The Jaguars are cutting bait with their top selection from the 2020 NFL Draft. Jacksonville has agreed to trade CB C.J. Henderson..