Shannon Sharpe on Packers’ comeback win vs. 49ers: When Aaron Rodgers needed to be fantastic, he was I UNDISPUTED
Aaron Rodgers put on a show last night in the Green Bay Packers' 30-28 win over the San Francisco 49ers. After falling behind with 37 seconds to go, the reigning MVP led the Packers on a late drive with two deep passes to Davante Adams that set up the game-winning field goal. Shannon Sharpe explains why Rodgers 'is the biggest reason Green Bay came back and win.'Full Article