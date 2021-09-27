Shannon Sharpe: I’m deeply concerned for the Chiefs after loss to Chargers in Week 3 I UNDISPUTED

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs were handed their second straight loss, after falling to the Los Angeles Chargers by a final score of 30-24. Kansas City turned the ball over four times including two interceptions thrown by Mahomes. The Chiefs now find themselves dead last in the AFC West at 1-2. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about the Chiefs' performance and whether it's time to worry about Patrick Mahomes.