Porto boss pinpoints Liverpool ‘weaknesses that do exist’ in CL clash
Published
The last two Champions League meetings between the clubs, in 2018 and 2019, have been one-sided encounters in Liverpool's favour.Full Article
Published
The last two Champions League meetings between the clubs, in 2018 and 2019, have been one-sided encounters in Liverpool's favour.Full Article
Porto boss Sergio Conceicao insists they will try to target Liverpool’s weaknesses as they look to level up the imbalance they..