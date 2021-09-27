Thierry Henry confirms Spotify CEO Daniel Ek is ‘here to stay’ and remains keen on Arsenal takeover if Stan Kroenke is interested in selling majority stake
Thierry Henry has confirmed Spotify co-founder and CEO Daniel Ek remains interested in completing a takeover for Arsenal. Ek was spotted sitting next to the Gunners legend during the derby demolition against Tottenham Hotspur at the Emirates on Sunday afternoon. The Swede expressed an interest in taking over the north London outfit with supporters growing […]Full Article