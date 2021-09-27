Pep Guardiola says he ‘doesn’t know how to stop’ PSG ahead of Champions League clash on Tuesday, with Lionel Messi a doubt for a potential reunion with his former boss
Published
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he ‘doesn’t know how to stop’ Paris Saint-Germain, ahead of their Champions League clash on Tuesday. PSG, who are managed by Mauricio Pochettino, are currently top of Ligue 1 and have won all of their eight league games so far this season. Pochettino was also in charge of the […]Full Article