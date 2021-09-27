'Justin Herbert was the best player on the field' — Brandon Staley on Chargers' Week 3 win vs. Chiefs I THE HERD

Los Angeles Chargers' head coach Brandon Staley joins Colin Cowherd to discuss his team's Week 3 win against AFC West rival Kansas City Chiefs. Staley discusses going for it on fourth down in the final minutes to seal the victory for the Chargers and explains why he made the call to do so in a tough Arrowhead Stadium environment. The first year head coach also breaks down Justin Herbert's game and persona on and off the field, including what makes him a leader at a young age.