Marcellus Wiley: The Packers have not put all concerns to rest, but Aaron Rodgers has for himself I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

Sunday Night Football ended in a wild fashion. Jimmy Garoppolo put the San Francisco 49ers up a point late in the fourth quarter, but they left Aaron Rodgers a little too much time with 37 seconds. Rodgers hit Davante Adams twice to set up Mason Crosby's game-winning field goal. After the game, the Packers talked about winning two straight following their Week 1 loss against the New Orleans Saints. Rodgers said quote: 'It felt like in the locker room today that we finally have the energy we've been waiting for.' Matt LaFleur followed up, saying quote: 'I'm so proud of our guys..it seemed like we overcame a lot of things.' Marcellus Wiley explains why the Packers have concerns, but not the reigning MVP.