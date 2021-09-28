Bradley Zimmer crushes home run off his brother, Kyle, in Indians' 8-3 win over Royals

Cleveland Indians' outfielder Bradley Zimmer hit a solo home run off his brother, Kyle Zimmer, in an 8-3 win over the Kansas City Royals.

