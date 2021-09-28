Neal Maupay says 'smile' at Wilfried Zaha caused Brighton and Palace post-match tussle

Neal Maupay says 'smile' at Wilfried Zaha caused Brighton and Palace post-match tussle

Daily Star

Published

Neal Maupay scored a dramatic 95th-minute equaliser for Brighton against rivals Crystal Palace on Monday night - and his celebration did not go down well with Wilfried Zaha

Full Article