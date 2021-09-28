Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq undergoes angioplasty

Mid-Day

Published

A family member said that Inzamam felt uneasy and complained of having difficulty breathing on September 27. He was taken to a private hospital where, after several tests, it was revealed that he might have had a minor heart attack

