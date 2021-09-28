Roger Hunt: Former Liverpool and England striker dies aged 83
Roger Hunt ‘epitomised everything about Liverpool’, insisted Ray Houghton, who likened the Anfield great to Mohamed Salah and..
Liverpool's record league goal-scorer Roger Hunt has died aged 83, the club have announced.