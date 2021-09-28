Latest Aston Villa transfer news from BirminghamLive brings what reports in Italy have said about AS Roma's interest in Douglas Luiz with the Brazilian linked with the Serie A side.Full Article
Club clears way for 'long-awaited' Aston Villa transfer
Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins on transfer 'list of options' for Premier League rival
A move to Spurs appears extremely unlikely given the player turned down the north London club prior to joining Villa for an initial..
The reasons why Aston Villa's £33m club record signing is still finding his feet
Aston Villa have 'moved on' from Jack Grealish, claims former team-mate
What happened to the Aston Villa wonderkid tipped for 'expensive' transfer in 2015
Aston Villa want Cameron Archer to sign new contract
Jack Grealish completes Manchester City switch
Manchester City have signed Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish on a six-year deal, the Premier League club have announced.
Real Madrid transfer tipped to hand Aston Villa opportunity to sign Man Utd star
Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe is currently out on loan at Aston Villa for a third spell at the club
