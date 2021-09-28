News24.com | England World Cup winner Roger Hunt dies aged 83
England World Cup winner and Liverpool's record league goalscorer Roger Hunt has died at the age of 83, the Premier League club announced on Tuesday.Full Article
Roger Hunt's passing at the age of 83 has left just three surviving members of the team which started the 1966 World Cup final,..
World Cup 1966 winning striker Roger Hunt, who scored an astonishing 285 goals across 492 games for Liverpool between 1958 and..