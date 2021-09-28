Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola won an average of more than THREE trophies a season at Barcelona and also scored an eye-watering amount of goals in golden four years together
Old friends Lionel Messi and Pep Guardiola will reunite on Tuesday but as opponents. Messi's Paris Saint-Germain take on Guardiola's Manchester City in the Champions League, live on talkSPORT. Although they're enemies for this match, there's certainly mutual respect there. And why wouldn't there be? Messi and Guardiola achieved great things when working together at