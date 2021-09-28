Skip Bayless: Patriots vs. Bucs will be harder than Tom Brady expects I UNDISPUTED

Tom Brady is preparing to play his first game against the New England Patriots since leaving for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after the 2019 season, and he spoke about the return on a recent podcast. Brady said quote 'I'm not going to necessarily reminisce. I don't think this is the moment for that... I'm not going to be thinking about 20 years of history. I'm going to be thinking about one night of football, a Sunday night game coming off a really tough loss.' Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Brady's return to Foxborough.