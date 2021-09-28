Shannon Sharpe: The 76ers are trying to increase Ben Simmons’ value, but it’s over; his resume is his resume I UNDISPUTED

The Philadelphia 76ers opened their training camp this week, and as expected, Ben Simmons wasn't there. General Manager Daryl Morey compared the team's disconnect with Simmons to the Green Bay Packers drama with Aaron Rodgers this summer that eventually ended with the reigning MVP returning. Meanwhile, Doc Rivers still said the situation could get resolved and Joel Embiid didn't hold back in his feelings, saying quote: 'I'm just disappointed that he's not here because he knows we can win together..ofc course we want him back...' Shannon Sharpe reacts to Embiid's comments and discusses what Simmons' absence means for both parties.