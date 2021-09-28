Colin Cowherd: ‘Don’t be fooled by the Dallas Cowboys’ I THE HERD

Colin Cowherd talks the Dallas Cowboys after they defeated the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 3. Colin breaks down why we shouldn't let perpetual optimism fool us into believing Dallas is a better team than they actually are, and questions whether Dak Prescott will learn to overcome having Mike McCarthy as a head coach.Full Article
