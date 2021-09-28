Marcellus Wiley on Jalen Hurts: I don’t know if he’s great enough to do well with what’s around him I SPEAK FOR YOURSELF

The Philadelphia Eagles could not get it clicking last night against the Dallas Cowboys. Jalen Hurts threw for over 300 yards, but he also threw two interceptions, including a pick-six in the third quarter. Hurts said he was the issue in the game. He then shared his perspective on the loss, saying quote: 'You take your deuces, you don't look at it and move on. We're going to flush it and move on.' Marcellus Wiley explains why he is concerned for Hurts, despite his youth and talent.