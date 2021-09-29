Is Verstappen immune to Hamilton's 'mind games'?

Is Verstappen immune to Hamilton's 'mind games'?

F1-Fansite

Published

Sep.29 - Max Verstappen is immune to title rival Lewis Hamilton's "mind games". That is the claim not only of Red Bull boss Christian Horner, but one of his most prominent former drivers - Formula 1 veteran and now broadcaster David Coulthard. However, Coulthard thinks Mercedes' Hamilton can also handle the psychological pressure of their.....check out full post »

Full Article