Skip Bayless speaks on Manny Pacquiao's legendary career after announcing retirement I UNDISPUTED

Manny Pacquiao announced his retirement from boxing yesterday, ending a career in which he won 12 world titles. The 42-year-old was the only 8-division champion in boxing history, getting big-time victories over Miguel Cotto, Oscar De La Hoya, Ricky Hatton and Keith Thurman, not to mention his high-profile loss to Floyd Mayweather in 2015. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Pacquiao's legendary career.