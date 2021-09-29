Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin fires back at ESPN's Michael Wilbon after being called 'a clown'
Published
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin responded to ESPN host Michael Wilbon after Wilbon called Kiffin a clown in a viral rant Tuesday.
Published
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin responded to ESPN host Michael Wilbon after Wilbon called Kiffin a clown in a viral rant Tuesday.
Through three games this college football season, the Ole Miss Rebels have been dominant, averaging more than 50 points during..