Broncos’ Kareem Jackson on the impact of Teddy Bridgewater & their 3-0 season start | THE HERD

Kareem Jackson of the Denver Broncos joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to talk about his team's impressive winning streak. At 3-0, and a matchup against the Baltimore Ravens around the corner, Kareem tells Colin whether he thinks Lamar Jackson is a threat to their undefeated streak. Plus, Kareem talks Teddy Bridgewater's contribution to the team, talks catching Trevor Lawrence's interception when facing the Jacksonville Jaguars, and what his expectations are for the Broncos this season.