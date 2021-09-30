Toronto Blue Jays' Marcus Semien sets MLB record for most homers by a second baseman
In his first season with Toronto, Marcus Semien hit his 44th home run Wednesday night, breaking Davey Johnson's record for second basemen.
George Springer was thrilled to greet Marcus Semien at the plate after the latter set a major league record for home runs by a..
