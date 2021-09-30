Omir Fernandez's goal helps New York Red Bulls draw with Philadelphia Union, 1-1

Omir Fernandez's goal helps New York Red Bulls draw with Philadelphia Union, 1-1

The New York Red Bulls managed a 1-1 draw with Philadelphia Union thanks to Omir Fernandez's goal in the 37th minute. New York extends their unbeaten streak to four matches.

