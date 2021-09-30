‘He looked like he was gonna strangle me’ – Eddie Hearn reveals question which angered Anthony Joshua at first meeting about Oleksandr Usyk rematch
Eddie Hearn has revealed that he seriously irked Anthony Joshua by asking him whether he’s certain that he wants to rematch Oleksandr Usyk next. AJ was outboxed and dethroned by the Ukrainian, who put on a magnificent performance to make history in London. The new champion’s speed, movement and accuracy troubled Joshua all night long. Joshua had moments of […]Full Article