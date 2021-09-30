Jake Paul signs boxing superstar Amanda Serrano to his new company, Most Valuable Promotions and insists ‘sky’s the limit’ for fighters as he prepares to enter the world of Eddie Hearn, Frank Warren and Bob Arum
Whether you like it or not, Jake Paul is changing boxing and now has designs on ruling both inside and out of the ring. Most Valuable Promotions (MVP), his brand new company, has begun with a bang by making female pound-for-pound star Amanda Serrano its first acquisition. Paul is still an active boxer, but he […]Full Article