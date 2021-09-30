talkSPORT presenters question Mark Clattenburg comments after ex-Premier League official argues female referees ‘must choose’ between pregnancy or career
Mark Clattenburg’s argument that female referees ‘must choose’ between pregnancy and their career has been called into question on talkSPORT. The ex-Premier League ref joined the Breakfast show on Thursday morning to discuss the rise of women in sport’s officiating roles. England rugby star Joe Marler asked Clattenburg why football is so far behind given […]Full Article