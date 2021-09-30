Southgate explains Bellingham and Greenwood omission from England squad: We have to be careful how w

Gareth Southgate is cautious of overusing Jude Bellingham and Mason Greenwood and has left the young pair out of England’s squad for their upcoming World Cup qualifiers. Bellingham and Greenwood were high-profile omissions from the 23-man group named by Southgate on Thursday, along with injured defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Maguire. Borussia Dortmund midfielder Bellingham […]