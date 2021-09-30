Shannon Sharpe reacts to the fractured relationship between Tom Brady, Belichick, and Robert Kraft I UNDISPUTED
A new book on the New England Patriots has gone into great detail about the fractured relationship between Robert Kraft, Tom Brady, and Bill Belichick. Kraft reportedly disparaged his coach and even called him an 'idiot savant', while Brady apparently thought Belichick’s methods were quote 'antiquated, even silly.' Hear Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe's biggest takeaway's from the tell-all book.Full Article